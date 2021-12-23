‘I’ll cook – if Stacey cleans up!’ Joe Swash teases as he reveals plans for a ‘fun’ first Christmas at Pickle Cottage.

As he reveals plans for a ‘fun’ first Christmas at Pickle Cottage, Joe Swash teases, ‘I’ll cook – if Stacey cleans up!’

As he reveals plans for an ‘exciting’ first Christmas at Pickle Cottage, Joe Swash teases, ‘I’ll cook – if Stacey cleans up!’

STACEY Solomon and Joe Swash revealed their plans for their first Christmas in their dream home after welcoming their baby daughter Rose in October.

The couple has spent the past year renovating their incredible Essex mansion, which they share with their two-year-old son Rex and Stacey’s two children, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

While appearing on a Loose Women Christmas special, Stacey, 32, discussed their plans for December 25th.

She expressed her delight by saying, “This is such an exciting time for Rex.”

“He’s two and a half, and this is the first time he’s ever said, ‘Wow,'” says the mother.

“Even the older boys are looking forward to his arrival.”

It’s so sweet to see them all giddy with anticipation.

It’s also nice to just be at home.”

“This will be our first Christmas in our new house, our first Christmas with our new baby, and our first Christmas as a family,” Joe continued.

“It’s going to be a fantastic time.”

Joe admitted that he hasn’t cooked much since his appearance on Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year, but that he’s “saving it for the Christmas dinner,” and the couple joked about who would cook on Christmas Day.

“I’ve put a lot of make-up on for this interview and you can’t even see it – it’s sunk into my skin now,” Stacey said, adding that she hasn’t gotten enough sleep since their daughter was born.

“She sleeps like a newborn – aren’t they all awake all night, aren’t they?”

It’s wonderful that she’s content.

“She’s incredible, and she’s absolutely beautiful.”

I’m unable to look away from her.

I can’t sleep because I’m constantly staring at her, even when she’s sleeping.”

With so many boys in the house, the TV star admitted that she occasionally forgets Rose is a girl and accidentally says “Pass him over.”

Joe, a loving father, said he’s had to learn to be “more gentle and delicate” around their baby, as opposed to his usual “boisterous” demeanor with the boys.

