‘Joe vs. Joe’ is a game that pits two people against each other.

Joe Exotic is being pursued by Carole Baskin.

In a new teaser for Peacock’s upcoming scripted series Joe vs. the Tiger King, the founder of Florida’s Big Cat Rescue and the Tiger King face off.

Even with ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic in prison, Carole Baskin still fears for her life.

Exotic may be in Baskin’s sights, but he isn’t going down easily.

He says in the video, “If she wants to mess with me, I can mess with her.”

Carole will be released on Peacock on March 3rd.

The eight-episode limited series is based on Robert Moor’s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic.

Baskin’s rivalry with Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) is the focus of the show.

When she sets out to shut down his big cat breeding operation, she is forced to confront her own complicated past.

The situation quickly becomes dangerous, with Exotic determined to expose Baskin’s hypocrisy.

Baskin and Exotic’s story will be familiar to many viewers thanks to Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King.

Etan Frankel, Carole’s showrunner, writer, and executive producer, hopes that the new series will allow viewers to “see these people they thought they knew in a whole new light.”

In a statement, he said, “Carole is a wild ride.”

“It’s a fascinating and entertaining journey into the lives of people who live lives on the edge.”

Carole, SNL alum Kate McKinnon takes over as Baskin, while Exotic is played by John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Good Fight).

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life characters as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” said Frankel.

“One of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with is John Cameron Mitchell.

He’s genuinely invested in the project, and his performance is incredible.

Kate McKinnon, on the other hand, is truly remarkable.

She has the ability to make us laugh out loud one minute and then break our hearts the next.”

Howard, played by Kyle MacLachlan, is Baskin’s husband.

Exotic’s late husband Travis Maldonado is played by Nat Wolf, and John Finlay, who was also married to Exotic, is played by Sam Keeley.

Brian Van Holt portrays zoo employee John Reinke, and William Fichtner portrays Rick Kirkham, a filmmaker hired by Exotic to work on his self-produced TV show.

