Joel McHale Discusses Super Bowl LVI, His Planters Ad, and Why a ‘Community’ Film Has a Real Chance [Exclusive]

The Super Bowl is the only sporting event that almost every American looks forward to, even if they aren’t a fan of, well, any sport.

While you may be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, the commercials are the real winners. recently spoke with actor Joel McHale, who is collaborating with Planters and Ken Jeong on an ad that will air during the big game.

According to Joel McHale, there is a proper way to eat mixed nuts.

Apart from Ken Jeong, the 50-year-old actor stars in Planters’ Super Bowl ad this year, and the two fight the entire time.

That’s to be expected from McHale and Jeong.

We inquired as to what drew McHale to the Planters Super Bowl ad.

“I’ve done things for products where I was like, Sure, that sounds great.

But then it came along, and I was like, ‘Well, I actually eat a lot of those.’ Then they asked, ‘Do you want to do this with Ken?’ We were apparently separated at birth,” he explained.

After working together on the set of Community since 2009, Jeong and McHale are practically attached at the hip these days.

Since then, they’ve worked on a variety of projects, including hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and The Masked Singer.

“We are each other’s shadows,” McHale explained more about his friendship with Jeong.

When I say what I’m about to say, I’m not kidding; I talk on the phone with him, and my wife will recognize him and ask, ‘You talking to your boyfriend?’ We did a lot of improvising on this set, and it was a lot of fun.”

When will Season 2 of ‘Stargirl’ be available on HBO Max?

Fans of McHale’s show Community have always chanted, “Six seasons and a movie,” but the likelihood of a revival has dwindled over the years.

Now, McHale claims there’s a good chance the cast will reunite for a film.

“A year ago, if you had asked me that, I would have just given you lip service and said, ‘Sure, maybe.’ But now, streaming services have given the show…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.