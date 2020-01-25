Joey King, Billy Eichner, Bebe Rexha and More Stars React to Los Angeles Earthquake

Los Angeles was left ratting on Tuesday.

At around 11:41 p.m. local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck the Granada Hills neighborhood, with more than 3,000 residents reporting they had felt the tremor, according to NBC Los Angeles. Immediately after, the LAFD went into “Earthquake Emergency Mode,” surveying the city to assess for any damage. And while thankfully no injuries or deaths were reported, several celebrities were feeling rather, well, shook.

“”No thank you #earthquake,” wrote The Act‘s Joey King as Olivia Munn tweeted, “Hey LA, was that just an earthquake?” Meanwhile, Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment felt, er, prepared. “My first thought after grabbing the dog was,” she posted, “‘i’m gonna look so cute in this outfit if the fire department comes.” Alas, others couldn’t say the same. “Oh please let that be it,” said Sarah Silverman. “I still don’t know what to do during an #earthquake.”

As for Rachel Bloom, she delivered a useful PSA. “Every time there’s an earthquake I remind everyone to not sleep with the head of your bed under a window or anything heavy,” the pregnant actress tweeted. “And this time is no different happy earthquake day.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to make a joke, Billy Eichner took to Twitter with a witty quip: “Staying up late trying to monetize the earthquake.” Added in Adam Scott, “I feel it is my duty to also acknowledge the earthquake.”

Others were left confused. “That just felt like…someone kicked me house??” wrote D’Archy Carden. “Weird earthquake.” And while Tyler Oakley called wondered “earthquake or stomach rumble idk idk,” Baywatch‘s Alexandra Daddario posted, “I just thought the house was being broken into for 2 minutes #earthquake.”

Keep scrolling for how more of your favorite stars reacted to the earthquake:

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the tremor.