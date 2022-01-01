Joey King, Zendaya, and Other Celebs Jacob Elordi Has Dated

Jacob Elordi’s Past Relationships: Joey King, Zendaya, and Others

Jacob Elordi, one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, rose to heartthrob status early in his career and has since been involved in high-profile relationships.

After meeting Joey King on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth, the actor began dating her.

“There wasn’t one moment,” she said in June 2018 when asked about how their friendship turned into something more.

“When we first met, Joel [Courtney] and I went out to dinner and had the best, most fun night of our lives.”

We had about six inside jokes by the end of dinner.

We were so close that I was just best friends with Jacob during filming.

There wasn’t a specific moment, but I feel like the friendship naturally evolved into, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome.’

We share so many interests and enjoy spending time together.

‘Perhaps there’s more.’

“It was never like, ‘OMG, I can’t let him see me like this,’ you know what I mean? We were open books with each other,” she continued.

There was nothing we didn’t discuss.

He’s simply outstanding.

“Hmm, I think I like him,” I said after the first month.

He moved on with his Euphoria co-starZendaya after Elordi and King split up, though he tried to downplay their romance in December 2019.

“She’s like my sister,” the 2 Hearts star said at the time to GQ Australia.

“You know, Zendaya is an incredible creative, and she’s a blast to work with.”

She’s an amazing artist and a wonderful person who cares about everyone.

However, we’re all extremely close.

There isn’t a single weak link in the entire show.”

Despite Elordi’s insistence that he and Zendaya were like family, Us Weekly later confirmed their relationship after they were seen showing PDA.

In 2020, the Australian native and Disney Channel alum quietly ended their relationship, but he did not stay single for long.

He dated Kaia Gerber for a year and the two kept their relationship fairly private, but after their split in 2021, he had nothing but good things to say about the model.

He told Men’s Health in December 2021, “She handles herself wonderfully publicly.”

