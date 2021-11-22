Joey Morgan, a Flower actor, died at the age of 28; Zoey Deutch and Others Pay Tribute

Joey Morgan, who starred in films such as Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Flower, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, died on November 1st.

A rising star has passed away in Hollywood.

Joey Morgan, who appeared in the films Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Flower, died in November.

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning,” his rep confirmed to THR.

He will be missed terribly.

We hope that everyone understands how difficult this is for his family and can respect their privacy while they grieve.”

At this time, no further information, including Joey’s cause of death, has been made public.

Joey’s friend and Flower co-star Zoey Deutch paid tribute to him on social media on Sunday.

“Rest in peace, Joey,” she captioned a photo from the set of the 2017 film on Instagram.

“You are a deeply kind, talented, and unique person, and we adore you.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who collaborated with Joey on 2015’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, expressed his surprise at Zoey’s tribute post.

He wrote, “What?!? No!”

“When I worked with him, he was such a bright, hilarious star.”

Wow, this is incredible.

“It’s terrible.”

Scouts director Christopher Landon also paid tribute to the actor via social media.

“When I made Scouts nearly 9 years ago, Joey Morgan came into my life,” Christopher wrote on Twitter. “He was quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful.”

And he was irresistible when the cameras were rolling.

He died today, which is devastating news.

I feel privileged to have known him.”

Joey has also appeared in the Netflix series Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and the Shudder series Critters: A New Binge over the years.

