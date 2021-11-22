Joey Morgan, star of ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,’ died at the age of 28.

Joey Morgan, the star of ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,’ died at the age of 28.

Joey Morgan, a well-known actor best known for his role in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, died at the age of 28.

Morgan died on Sunday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though no cause of death has been disclosed.

Later that day, a representative for the Chicago-born actor revealed the tragic news.

The statement read, “Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning.”

“It came as a shock to all of us who cared about him, and it devastated us all.”

He’ll be missed terribly.

We hope that everyone understands how difficult this is for his family and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private.”

Morgan’s most notable film performance was in Flower with Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, Adam Scott, and Dylan Gelula, in which he co-starred with Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller.

Camp Manna, Compadres, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and Max Reload and the Nether Blasters are among the other films in which Margan has appeared.

Morgan has also appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Angie Tribeca, Chicago Med, and Critters: A New Binge.

zoey deutch (@zoeydeutch) shared a post on Instagram.

“Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts,” said Scouts Guidedirector Christopher Landon on Twitter.

“And when the cameras rolled, he was magnetic,” Landon continued, “he was quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful.”

He passed away today, which is heartbreaking news.

I consider myself fortunate to have known him.”

Miller also paid tribute to Morgan, posting a series of photos of his “dear friend” on Instagram and writing a caption in his honor.

Miller began his speech by saying, “The world has lost a great human.”

“I’ve received word that my dear friend Joey Morgan has died.

Joey was a wonderful person who was generous, funny, gifted, and full of love and life.

“Everything we did together was a blast.”

“We would always catch-up and keep each other company through the formative years of us breaking into our industry, no matter where we were in the world,” Miller continued.

“We’d go years without seeing each other, and when we did, it felt like only a few days had passed.”

I am extremely grateful for the opportunity…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]