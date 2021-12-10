John Cho Seems to React to the Cancellation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’

John Cho Reacts to the Cancellation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’

The interstellar adventure of Cowboy Bebop has come to an end, and series star John Cho appears to be trying to keep his chin up in the wake of the bad news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the cult classic anime series of the same name will not be renewed for a second season.

Cho, who plays bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the sci-fi western series, used Twitter to share a gif from Friends of Tom Selleck’s Dr.

“I’m okay,” says Richard Burke, shrugging and nodding.

While Cho did not mention the show’s cancellation directly, fans were quick to notice the obvious connections.

Spike, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) — three “cowboys” (i.e. bounty hunters) trying to outrun the past while working together as a scrappy, snarky crew ready to track down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals in their precious but dilapidated spaceship — were all trying to outrun the past while working together as a scrappy, snarky crew

The show had a rocky production, with production being delayed after Cho was injured on set, and a hefty price tag per episode.

While the show’s slick look and built-in fan base helped generate buzz, critical response was mixed, all of which likely contributed to Netflix’s decision not to renew it.

The cast got together virtually to preview the series ahead of its premiere, and they spoke with ET about what it was like to be a part of the long-awaited project.

To learn more, watch the video below.

