John Fanelly and Adam Bedford, co-founders of Sans, reveal their must-haves for at-home offices.

Entrepreneurs John Fanelly and Adam Bedford want people to breathe easier, and their passion for keeping our indoor air clean began in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was just getting started.

According to the duo’s findings, the places we spend the most time, our homes and offices, are actually unhealthy.

“Viruses, bacteria, allergens, harmful chemicals, odors, and mold abound in our air.”

They often go unnoticed, but they have a significant impact on our health and well-being,” Fanelly tells ET.

“When COVID hit, John and I looked at air purifiers and couldn’t find one that had everything we wanted, so we decided to make our own,” Bedford continues.

Sans, a high-end air purifier with a quiet high-tech fan that looks modern in any room, is the result of their collaboration.

“We’re all at home now, all of the time.”

Our residences serve as offices, schools, gyms, restaurants, theaters, and playgrounds.

We’re sharing space with our children, partners, and pets, and it’s probably smaller than we’re used to in our offices or at school,” Fanelly observes.

“Knowing your air is free of chemicals and other harmful pollutants allows you to exhale a little easier while dealing with the challenges of having our home play so many roles right now,” he says.

Meaningful photos, delicious snacks, gorgeous plants, and more are among the items the two recommend for your at-home office.

“Because I live so far away from my family, I keep a photo of them on my desk to help me feel closer.”

“While we’re on the subject of nurturing, I recently added a fig tree to my office,” Bedford says.

“I feel most productive while working if I have a picture of a tropical beach for motivation, Sour Patch Kids for a sweet treat, and my cat to soothe any work-related stress or anxiety,” Fanelly says.

For (dollar)399.99, you can get Sans.

