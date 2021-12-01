John Hersey, a former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant, denies that Katie Thurston had an affair with Blake Moynes.

Some fans were disappointed when former Bachelorette Katie Thurston and contestant John Hersey announced their new relationship.

Hersey had to deal with a lot of backlash as a result of his actions.

Thurston began dating Hersey shortly after Thurston and Black Moynes called off their engagement.

Many fans accused the former Bachelorette of cheating on her fiancé after their split.

Hersey is now putting the record straight in a heartfelt social media post.

After the contestant’s Instagram post, fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ believe Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young are engaged.

Kate Thurston met fellow contestant John Hersey in Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The suitor tried to win Kate’s heart during the second week, but she sent him home.

Despite the fact that they didn’t have a romantic relationship, she and Hersey remained close friends.

After filming the season finale in April 2021, Thurston and Blake Moynes announced their engagement.

Thurston’s engagement with her fiancé was called off in October 2021.

Shortly after, she began dating Hersey, a former contestant.

Brandon Jones, the front-runner on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Shares the ‘Wild’ Story Behind His Selection.

In November of that year,

Former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey addressed the cheating rumors with Thurston in a letter to the Bachelor Nation on Reddit on March 29.

After her breakup with ex-fiancé Blake Moynes, he assured fans that he did not pursue a romantic relationship with her.

“I am completely in favor of everyone having their own opinion, voicing it, and, hell, arguing and yelling about it,” he wrote.

“What hurts me is seeing so many of you make assumptions and make accusations based on such a limited understanding of a situation.”

Thurston and Hersey “developed an incredible and deep friendship,” according to Hersey, but their relationship was not intimate in any way.

“The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never needed to be addressed because we never imagined we would ever be anything more.”

She was engaged, you guys.

Many of you seem to misunderstand how both she and I feel about that commitment,” he went on.

“Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, encourage someone else to cheat, or be a part of a cheating scheme.

It isn’t in our nature to do so.

It is inexcusable.”

“I appreciate you,” Hersey wrote at the end of his letter.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]