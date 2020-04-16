John Krasinski Is Hosting a Virtual Prom For High School Students

No prom? No problem!

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping majority of the country in their homes and away from work and school, John Krasinski is coming to the class of 2020’s rescue! Krasinski has just announced that he will be hosting a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel for high school kids who are stuck inside and missing out of their prom this year.

The Office alum shared a TikTok on all of his social media channels to share the news. “That’s right class of 2020,” Krasinski posted to Instagram. “I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday 8EST/5PST! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

He also gifted his followers with a throwback photo of himself at his prom. “First of all… you’re welcome.” he captioned the photo. “Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it!” Plus, he noted that a few of his friends will making special appearances to help him DJ on Friday night.

“Some Good News” is Krasinski’s way of spreading feel good and heartfelt moments during the nation’s time of uneasiness—and this is definitely not the first time he has used the platform to perform acts of kindness.

He’s introduced a young Broadway fan to the cast of Hamilton after she was unable to attend the show in person for her birthday. And, gifted her and her mom with tickets to the show for a later date.

But wait, there’s more. He introduced a Boston hospital’s COVID-19 unit to baseball legend, David Ortiz, who hooked them all up with Red Sox tickets for life. Plus, he had the healthcare team escorted to Fenway park, where they ran the bases and received a touching video on the Jumbotron from the city of Boston.

You can visit the SomeGoodNews Youtube page to set a reminder for Friday nights prom and join in on the fun. No word on who the famous friends will be for Friday’s big event, but if his first shows are any indicator, there’s likely to be some big surprises!