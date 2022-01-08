John Krasinski Was On the Verge of Leaving His ‘Office’ Auditions

It’s difficult to think of The Office without John Krasinski.

The actor faithfully played Jim Halpert for eight years.

While Jim was an uninterested paper salesman, he was a fan favorite.

His friendship with Pam Beesly was instrumental in giving the show an emotional pulse.

In addition, his calm demeanor in the face of more flamboyant characters like Michael Scott helped him establish himself as a voice of reason for the audience.

Jim’s character owes a lot to Krasinski.

His deadpan delivery of lines contributed to the show’s wit.

Fans of The Office will remember his famous stares into the camera.

Krasinski has expressed his gratitude for his time on The Office.

However, the actor was on the verge of squandering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

It wasn’t easy to land the part of Jim Halpert.

A large number of actors applied to join the cast of The Office.

Krasinski faced competition from a number of actors, including Adam Scott and John Cho.

While the actor from A Quiet Place was unfazed by his competition, he came dangerously close to abandoning his audition.

Before the start of ‘The Office,’ John Krasinski was staring into the camera.

Krasinski talked about one of his first auditions for The Office in an interview with Off Camera.

In the waiting room, there were seven other actors.

When it came down to just him, the casting director informed him that they were taking a break for lunch.

As 40 people filed out of the room for lunch, Krasinski stood there and watched.

“I’m sitting on this bench,” Krasinski recalled, “and they come back and this guy sits in front of me with his salad.”

“And as people came in and out, he asked, ‘Are you nervous?’ I said, ‘You know, not really.’

You either get them or you don’t.

But it’s this show that has me really worried.

I mean, I adore the British show, and Americans have a habit of squandering opportunities.

And I don’t know how I’m going to live with myself if they screw up this show and ruin it for me.'”

Krasinski would quickly discover that he was stepping on toes…

