John Legend, DJ Khaled and More to Honor Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammys

The marathon continues.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a commemorative performance at the 2020 Grammys on Jan. 26. In a press release obtained by E! News, the Recording Academy revealed that John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin will be performing in the musician’s honor.

As Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich said in a statement regarding the upcoming performance, “An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large.”

“There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come,” the statement continued. “We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Hussle, who died in March 2019, is posthumously nominated for three Grammys this year.

His song “Higher,” which also features Legend and Khaled, is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance. “Racks In The Middle,” which features Ricch and Hit-Boy, is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Also performing during this year’s Grammys are Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Rosalía, RUN DMC, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator and Charlie Wilson. The show will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

The Grammys are also honoring the late Prince with a tribute concert two days after the award ceremony. Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Keys, Legend, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and Usher are all set to perform.

You can catch Hussle’s Grammy tribute during the live Grammys broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS starting at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST.