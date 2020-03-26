John Legend finds unexpected bonus when streaming live concerts [Video]

John Legend flowed in Today’s show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. While he was sitting in his house, Legend spoke about the latest live streaming concert he and his wife Chrissy Teigen had attended.

The performance was part of the “Together at Home” concert series launched by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to promote social distance and collect donations for COVID-19 aid.

When asked what it was like to play concerts on a phone instead of in front of a crowded audience, Legend found the positive. “It’s a little scary,” said Legend, “but I will say because on Instagram Live the comments pop up every time someone makes you, little hearts are in motion – you are actually getting more detailed feedback from Instagram Live than from an audience . ” . ”

The legend also likes that his music emotionally brings people together at a time of physical separation. “There are many dark sides to this moment, but the fact that these can be some of the silver lining we have gives me the feeling that we are experiencing it together, even though we distance ourselves from each other.” said legend, “And we help each other to get through.”

Although the performance was not live, Legend spoiled the audience with a serenade of his new song “Actions!”.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More videos from Today’s show with Jimmy Fallon Here.“data-reactid =” 34 “>More videos from Today’s show with Jimmy Fallon Here.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 40 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Give us your opinion! Open us up Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And take a look at our hostess Kylie Mar. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.“data-reactid =” 45 “>Give us your opinion! Open us up Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And take a look at our hostess Kylie Mar. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 46 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.