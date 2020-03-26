John Legend Jokes He Wants Daughter Luna to Be “More Competitive” When Playing Board Games

John Legend doesn’t mess around when it comes to board games.

On Tuesday, The Voice coach joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave the late night host an update on how he and wife Chrissy Teigen are doing while social distancing. For the longtime couple, finding ways to keep their children Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months, has been the toughest part.

“We just are learning how hard it is to entertain them all day,” he joked. John also shared that he’s been playing tons of games with Luna, noting that she hasn’t quite grasped the concept of winning yet.

“She’s learning how to play [Hungry] Hungry Hippos and I realized that she’s too nice when she plays games,” he continued. “She does not want to win all the way. Like, she wants us to tie every time. I want her to be a little more competitive and I like that she’s kind, but I don’t want her to lose or tie and want me to feel better by winning or tying. So, we’re working on that.”

Even when his little girl does take the lead, she’ll give her EGOT-winning dad some adorable words of encouragement. According to John, Luna will say, “‘No, Dad. You’re doing okay. You’re doing okay. You’re fine we tied. See, we tied.’ Even though she won. She actually won.”

When it comes to keeping himself and Chrissy entertained, the “All of Me” singer said that he and his wife have been watching a lot of shows on Netflix. Right now, they’re currently catching up on Peaky Blinders and making their way through the streaming service’s new bingeworthy docu-series Tiger King.

Switching gears, John and Jimmy discussed his recent livestream concert on Instagram Live, which featured an adorable cameo from Chrissy and Luna. After sharing that it was a “way to bring everybody together,” the “Love Me Now” singer admitted that there’s a special perk that comes with performing via social media.

“It’s a little eerie but I will say, because Instagram Live has the comments popping up every time someone makes one, has the little hearts going, you actually get more detailed feedback from Instagram Live than you would get from the audience,” John explained. “You don’t get the cheers but you get the…all types of random requests, questions and you would never get that from an audience unless you, like, stopped and asked for feedback from each individual.”

Still feeling reflective, John added, “And there’s a lot of dark sides to this moment, but the fact that these can be some of the silver linings that we have—I think make it feel like we’re experiencing it together, even though we’re distancing from each other, and we’re helping each other get through it.”

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)