John Legend Pays Tribute to Chrissy Teigen’s Feet in Hilarious Valentine’s Day Video

He’s loves all her curves and imperfections!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may be the epitome of couple goals, but no couple is truly perfect. For Valentine’s Day, John happened to be filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and gave a little shout out to the leading lady in his life. Before revealing his sweet surprise to his wife on national television, he played a clip of a previous visit Chrissy took to the show.

“I have horrible feet…John has said if I die, all he has to do in the morgue is instead of lifting up the sheet on the face, he’ll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet,” Chrissy joked in the hilarious clip. Well thanks to the powers that be at The Ellen Show, Chrissy got a hilarious surprise.

They played a short video of shots of her feet accompanied by “All Of Me,” the song John wrote for his wife.

Of course, showcasing the thing she hates the most about her body on national TV probably isn’t going to bode well for John, which he readily admitted at the end of the clip.

“Honestly, she is literally going to kill me,” he joked. “But I think those feet are beautiful and I love them and I want to say happy Valentine’s Day to my wife.” Nice save, John!

All will be forgiven soon. Chrissy couldn’t possibly stay mad at the sexiest man alive for too long, right?!

Happy Valentine’s Day, you two crazy kids!