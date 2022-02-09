John Lennon Said David Bowie’s ‘Fame’ Was Inspired by Nonsense

David Bowie and John Lennon of The Beatles collaborated on the classic song “Fame,” and in an interview, Bowie stated that John had a strong reaction to the riff from “Fame,” as well as how the song’s lyrics were inspired by a nonsense sound John made.

David Bowie discussed the origins of “Fame” in 1978, according to the book Bowie and Bowie: Interviews and Encounters with David Bowie.

“Fame” was inspired by a song written by Bowie’s guitarist, Carlos Alomar. “It was, in fact, Carlos’ riff to ‘Footstompin,'” Bowie said.

“I wanted to do ‘Footstompin,’ and I told Carlos, ‘Carlos, that’s such a great riff.’

Let’s take it away from that song and do something with it.’

John contributed something to the conversation.

“And then John Lennon walked in and said, ‘That’s f****** great, that! Worra great riff that is!’ And then John stood in his spot and made sounds that sounded similar to ‘fame.'”

Bowie talked about how his lyrics were inspired by nonsense sounds.

“You know, sometimes you just make sounds, and those sounds turn into words, and you think, ‘Gotta word.’

Now, let’s make a subject out of that word, and let that subject evolve,'” he said.

“That’s how a lot of things start.”

Paul McCartney and George Harrison, according to John Lennon, “overshadowed” him on this song.

Bowie stated in a 1976 interview that “Fame” is a happy song, despite his mixed feelings about the album Young Americans.

“Getting over [issues with his management]was the celebration of getting over Young Americans,” he said.

“‘Fame’ was a lighthearted song.

Everything about it is happy, from the melodic feel to the sound.”

Young Americans elicited a reaction from David Bowie.

“I don’t do a lot of Young Americans,” he admitted.

“It’s one of the most difficult albums I’ve ever made to listen to.

But it makes me want to dance.

It’s enjoyable to dance to.”

“Fame” became Bowie’s first No. 1 single in the United States.

There was one hit.

It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and spent a total of 21 weeks on the chart.

Young Americans were also popular.

It reached No. 1 on the charts.

The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and spent 51 weeks on the chart.

In the United Kingdom, “fame” was also prominent.

The Official Charts Company reports that the…

