John Lithgow, the villain of the TV show “Dexter,” compares the terrifying Thanksgiving scene to a Marx Brothers comedy.

John Lithgow, the villain of ‘Dexter,’ compares the terrifying Thanksgiving scene to a Marx Brothers comedy.

John Lithgow will go down in history as one of Dexter’s (Michael C Hall) most formidable opponents.

Season 4’s Trinity Killer, played by Lithgow, had a pattern of three types of victims and three methods that he would repeat.

Dexter admired him at first because, as Arthur Mitchell, he had a happy family life.

Dexter would learn, however, that the Mitchells’ lives were not so idyllic over Thanksgiving.

On the Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up podcast in November, Lithgow reminisced about his Dexter days.

Trinity has yet to appear on Showtime’s revival series, despite Lithgow’s confirmation that he is returning.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Trinity Killer and the macabre dark comedy of Dexter’s Thanksgiving episode.

Dexter notices his wife and kids walking on eggshells around Arthur at the Mitchells’ home for Thanksgiving.

Dexter discovers the locks on his daughter’s bedroom door after Arthur shows him the coffin he built.

Dexter notices hints that Arthur may be abusing his son as well, but Arthur is careful to do so behind closed doors and make excuses.

In season 6’s Doomsday Killer (Colin Hanks), Dexter would also explore violent morality.

Grace at the dinner table is where it all goes wrong in the Mitchell household.

Jennifer Carpenter, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ was taken aback when she saw ‘Dexter’ props on her next show.

On the Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up podcast, Lithgow says, “It was wonderful storytelling.”

“I can’t think of another story where the revelations are so orgasmic when they happen, the way they constructed that plot.”

The incredible Thanksgiving scene in which Dexter finally confesses to the Trinity Killer that he is the killer, and it all stems from a squabble at my perfect family’s Thanksgiving dinner table.”

The subjects of spousal and child abuse, as well as serial killers, are not lighthearted.

Arthur’s psychological manipulation is more subtle than The Ice Truck Killer’s overt murders, which Trinity also commits.

Yet, in terms of comedic structure, Lithgow could see the Thanksgiving scene.

The writers of Dexter set everything up, but instead of shenanigans, it explodes into violence.

Furthermore, “Hungry Man” was the ninth episode of season four.

Dexter finally confronted Trinity after a two-month wait for viewers.

