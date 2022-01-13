John Mayer and Jeff Ross reflect on Bob Saget’s life as they pick up his car.

Bob Saget was a friend of John Mayer and Jeff Ross.

After picking up Saget’s car from the Los Angeles International Airport before his flight to Florida, where he was found dead Sunday after performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night, the pair went live on Mayer’s Instagram on Wednesday.

Mayer began the discussion by describing how deeply Saget cared for the people in his life and how he made sure they knew it.

“Do you know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much?'” Mayer, who was driving Saget’s car, explained.

“Bob’s effusive and repeated expressions of love are the greatest gift he left us, because all we have is the pain of his passing.”

We don’t have to be concerned about accounting.

In terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us, everything is in order.”

Mayer also mentioned how kind Saget was and how he extended that kindness to everyone he met during the drive.

“I’ve never known a human being on this planet who could give that much love to that many people in such a way that each person felt like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his,” Mayer added.

“Everyone knows how universal Bob’s love for people was,” he continued before breaking down in tears.

“When people say they’re sorry, the same thing keeps coming up: ‘I loved that guy.'”

John Mayer (@johnmayer) shared a post.

Saget’s difficult past was brought up by Mayer, who mentioned that Saget had lost several family members over the years, including his older sister, Gay, who died in 1994 from scleroderma.

The Full House star went on to serve on the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and raise awareness and funds to combat the disease.

“He had every justification.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.