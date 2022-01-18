John Mayer Creates a Sweatshirt to Raise Money for a Good Cause Bob Saget’s ‘Near and Dear’: How to Shop

John Mayer has teamed up with Represent to create a sweatshirt that will pay tribute to his late friend Bob Saget while also raising funds for a cause that is “near and dear” to his heart.

“Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to his heart,” the 44-year-old singer captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 18.

Mayer collaborated with graphic designers J Dean and Maggie Enterrios to create a navy hoodie with the Full House alum’s name on the front and the charity’s logo on the back to keep Saget’s “memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive.”

The Bob Saget Memorial Hoodie is available in sizes small to 3XL and costs (dollar)54.99. All proceeds will go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Stars jumped on board as soon as the fundraiser was announced, adding the item to their shopping cart.

“Purchased! What a great idea,” Andy Cohen wrote, while Saget’s ex-costar Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier’s wife added a string of hearts.

Fans expressed similar sentiments about the “beautiful tribute,” with one writing, “That’s such a lovely tribute to his memory and the cause he championed so well,” and another adding, “Done.”

Thank you for taking the time to do this.”

Mayer and Saget had known each other for a long time.

Following the actor’s untimely death, Mayer paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“My brother Bob was a force of nature; he was a huge, tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder.

His love for those who were close to him was never in doubt.

“He was deep and wide and vast,” the singer wrote, “and he would’ve probably made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide.’ The man had range.”

Saget was also “impossibly kind,” “generous,” and “loving,” according to Mayer.

Two days later, the star documented his trip to the airport with Jeff Ross to pick up the late actor’s car on social media.

“I’ve never met a human being on this planet who could give that much love to that person, individually and completely.

