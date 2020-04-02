John Mellencamp Is Dating Celeb Beauty Expert Nurse Jamie After Meg Ryan Split

New couple alert!

E! News has learned that music legend John Mellencamp is no longer a single man. The 68-year-old star is dating celebrity skin care expert and television personality, Nurse Jamie—whose real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill.

“They are really happy together,” a source tells E! News. “They are Both from the same small town in southern Indiana.”

The insider also adds that the couple has been “dating since the beginning of the year.”

Neither John or Jamie have yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

As fans of the “Jack and Diane” singer will know, he was previously engaged to Meg Ryan. The two were together for nearly eight years and engaged for one, before deciding to go their separate ways.

“Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with,” an insider told E! News back in October, when news broke of their split. “There were too many ups and downs and it wasn’t healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore.”

“It’s for the best and she can focus on herself for a while,” the insider continued. “She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy.”

Meg and John were first romantically linked back in 2011, and broke up after nearly three years of dating in 2014. And despite rekindling their romance that same year, they split once again in 2015.

In 2017, they decided to try their chance at dating and even took their romance to the next level when the music legend proposed. Bu ultimately, they called it quits in 2019… and it appears it’s for good.

Especially considering John has sparked a new relationship with the celebrity beauty expert. This summer, Jamie is set to star in a Netflix show, Skin Decision. So, fans will have to wait and see if John will make a cameo in his leading lady’s upcoming project.