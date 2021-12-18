John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Have a Baby

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The actress gave birth in November, according to multiple reports.

In September, the 39-year-old comedian revealed that he and Munn, 41, whom he began dating in May, were expecting a child.

Mulaney told his close friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, “She held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby, together,” reflecting on the past few months of difficult life events, which included his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, a drug relapse, and a stint in rehab.

Mulaney exclaimed, “I’m going to be a dad!” “I’m really — we’re both really, really happy!” he added.

While discussing his sobriety, Mulaney continued, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself.”

Munn discussed her and Mulaney’s feelings about becoming parents during an appearance on Today in November.

“We’re just really excited, and we talk about the same things,” she explained. “Like, which rocker do you put the baby in?”

“Honestly, thank God for Facebook, Instagram, and blogs because there are a lot of moms who put out such great information that has been a lifesaver for me because…

I can do it if it’s like having dogs, but I’m afraid it’ll be very different.”

When ET spoke with Munn in October, she revealed what she’s looking forward to most about motherhood.

“Honestly, I’m just looking forward to meeting whoever it is and bringing a baby into this world,” she said.

