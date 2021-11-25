John O’Hurley of “The National Dog Show” Dishes on “Beautifully Trained” Dogs Who Are Still Beloved Family Dogs at Heart (Exclusive)

Since 2002, actor John O’Hurley has proudly hosted The National Dog Show Presented by Purina on Thanksgiving Day, and he recently shared his thoughts on what it’s like to witness firsthand the beauty and majesty of the dogs in the annual event.

While the dogs in the competition are top show dogs, he claims they are still family pets who snuggle on the couch and act like regular dogs when they aren’t working.

In an interview with, he stated, “They know how to show.”

“Because they’ve been in the ring before.”

They are extremely well-trained.

They’re the dogs who sit on the couch when they get home.

They even drink from the toilet bowl.

It’s just dogs behaving badly.

They aren’t better behaved; they are the same dogs as the rest of us.

And that’s one of the things we like about it.”

He went on to say, “That’s the beauty of it.”

“You’re always hoping for the alma mater factor to come into play.”

You know, you want to support your own breed.

The show’s appeal has always been its simplicity.

By the way, this will be the 20th year.

It’s been 20 years since we’ve been together.

Over 30 million people have registered to watch.

It’s NBC’s most successful event.

Every year, the number of people watching grows.”

O’Hurley explained why he believes Americans are so enamored with this annual Thanksgiving Day event.

“Dogs elicit a sense of awe and pleasure,” he said.

“All they care about is making us happy,” says the narrator.

“[They are] living proof that there are angels on Earth,” he added.

O’Hurley, like the viewers of dog shows, is a huge fan of dogs.

“We have two,” he said, referring to his own puppies.

“I have a Havanese rescue dog,” he says, adding that he also has a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

So, does he ever think about competing with his own dogs?

He remarked, “At home, our dogs are absolutely, perfectly entertaining.”

“They have distinct personalities.”

“I wouldn’t change a single thing.”

O’Hurley spoke with Al Roker of the Today Show about this year’s dog show recently.

“It was a leap into the abyss,” O’Hurley said of the show’s popularity growth.

“On Thursday, we’ll have nearly 2,000 dogs there, and once…

