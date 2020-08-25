John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in ‘memory’ of late wife Kelly Preston in first post since tragic cancer death

JOHN Travolta and his daughter Ella slow dance in “memory” of his late wife Kelly Preston.

This is the first time either one of them has been active on social media since her tragic cancer death.

John, 66, and Ella, 20, seem in better spirits one month after Kelly’s sudden passing as they danced together in an Instagram video.

The two swayed back and forth at a restaurant, while still wearing black, as John proved he still has some Grease moves under his sleeve.

“My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” the father of three shared.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the She Will Be Loved star died at her family’s home in Clearwater, Florida from breast cancer.

Kelly was pronounced dead on July 12 at 11:46 am aged 57 after a secret two-year battle with cancer.

John’s comeback to social media comes just one month after he announced he was “taking time out” to hang out with his two children after her death.

Just before he made the decision to take a break, a heartbroken John took to the social media platform to announce her passing at the time and thanked everyone for their outpouring of support.

He wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He continued: “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

The Hollywood star added: “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

A family representative released a statement to PEOPLE, saying: “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

“She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.

“Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Unfortunately, John and his remaining children are no strangers to death as his eldest son Jett, 16, died in 2009 after he had a seizure on a family vacation to the Bahamas at Christmas.

The couple married in September 1991.

Kelly left behind her famous actor husband John and their daughter Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin.