John Travolta Shows Off His Christmas Celebrations With Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta Gives Us A Sweet Look At His Christmas With Ella and Benjamin

On Christmas Day, John Travolta and his children released a unique video.

On Instagram, the Grease star posted a video of his 21-year-old daughter Ella Bleu and 11-year-old son Benjamin.

The Travolta family is seen in bed in the video.

Ella and Benjamin hug their father as he reads “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

“Merry Christmas,” the actor says to the camera at the end of the short video.

Ella responded to the video with a series of red heart emojis in the comments.

Prior to their Christmas message, the family shared a glimpse of their Christmas Eve trip to Maine with the world.

John shared a video of his family’s celebrations, which included a private jet ride and time with their new puppy, on his Instagram account.

“Christmas is almost here and I’m still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart,” Ella captioned the video on Instagram.

There’s a lot to be happy about for the Travolta family.

In November, the proud father and actor congratulated his daughter on the release of her upcoming EP, saying, “There’s something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart.”

Ella captioned the video, “I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year.”

“I’m both excited and nervous.”

I sincerely hope you enjoy it.”

“When you’re gone, there’s no sunshine.”

Bill was probably correct when he wrote that song.

Ella sang while playing the piano, “I know she’s your light now.”

“I’m so very proud of you Ella, it’s amazing! Your delighted Dad!” John exclaimed in the comments.

Ella’s career in show business is just getting started.

John shared a photo of his daughter dressed up for her upcoming film, Get Lost, in July.

