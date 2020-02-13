John Travolta’s Infamous Idina Menzel Flub Lives On at the 2020 Oscars

It was bound to happen.

When Idina Menzel was announced as a 2020 Oscars performer, all anyone could think of was the time John Travolta “Adele Dazeem-ed” the actress-singer six years prior. Would the two reunite once again? Or had they finally “Let it Go” for good? (Sorry, we had to.)

Well, Josh Gadhad the honors of introducing Idina this time around, who performed the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2. And waste the opportunity he did not.

He remarked in part, “But as a dad to two girls and the voice of the American Olaf, the iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly how it is spelled, is our Elsa.”

Adele’s—err, Idina’s—performance featured nine others singers who voiced Elsa around the world.

Idina has continued to play off the infamous name flub, and as recently as last year the Broadway star joked about Travolta still owing her.

“I don’t have a lot of celebrity friends that are closest friends that I feel like bothering,” she recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “I started to get really desperate and I said to my publicist, ‘You know, John Travolta owes me a favor.'”

“I never called in that favor,” Menzel teased. “He apologized to me years and was like, ‘Anything you need…’ and I never called it in.

Sounds like John might have not returned Idina’s call.