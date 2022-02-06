John Wayne had three wives, one of whom “nearly shot him to death” after he returned home drunk.

John Wayne epitomizes the western film genre.

The legendary actor starred in some of the genre’s most important films.

Over the course of his life, Wayne had three wives.

His relationships were full of drama, including his second wife, Esperanza Baur, who “nearly shot him.”

John Wayne: A Life From Beginning to End on Hourly History delves into the actor’s life, including his marriages.

His first wife, Josephine Saenz, was his first wife.

Wayne went on a date with Carmen, Josephine’s sister, but he fell in love with her.

Her parents were uninterested in John, despite the fact that she was a 16-year-old from a wealthy family.

He was a 19-year-old from a low-income family at the time.

Wayne married Josephine on June 24, 1933.

He was having “extramarital misadventures” with Marlene Dietrich, who co-starred with him in the 1940 film Seven Sinners.

Josephine was heartbroken, and she sought marriage counseling from a priest named Father McCoy.

Wayne and Josephine’s distrust eventually led to their separation and divorce.

“The great thing about Latin women was that they liked the simple things—marriage, family, children, a home,” Wayne told Dietrich’s business manager, Bo Roos. Her phone calls to Wayne and Josephine’s home were the final straw for his first wife.

As a result, she threw his belongings on the front lawn.

Chata’s mother owned a brothel in Mexico, but Wayne, a staunch conservative, didn’t let that deter him from falling in love with her.

Wayne married her soon after his divorce on January 17, 1946, according to Hourly History.

Their joy, however, was short-lived.

Chata suspected Wayne of having an affair with one of the Angel and the Badman co-stars.

She was afraid he was treating her the same way he treated Josephine.

As a result, “when Wayne arrived home late, drunk,” Hourly History wrote, “he was greeted by Chata, who pointed a gun at him and nearly shot him.”

To avoid his marital problems, Wayne buried himself even deeper in his work.

Wayne and Chata divorced in the end, and she quickly dragged his name through the mud in the media.

She accused him of being an “abusive husband” and a “habitual drunk,” both of which he denied.

Chata barricaded herself in a Mexican hotel room and drank…

