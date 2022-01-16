John Wayne once threw an ‘Exasperated Tantrum’ and stormed off set over a pile of leaves in ‘Four Sons.’

One of Hollywood’s most well-known figures is John Wayne.

His career began during the silent film era, and he would go on to become one of the most popular movie stars for decades.

On the set of Four Sons, Wayne, on the other hand, had an “exasperated tantrum” over a pile of leaves that became quite heated.

He stormed off the set as a result.

Four Sons is a silent drama film from 1928.

Philip Klein’s screenplay is directed by John Ford.

It revolves around Mother Bernle (Margaret Mann), a widow with four sons: Franz (Ralph Bushman), Johann (Charles Morton), Andreas (George Meeker), and Joseph (James Hall).

They all join the army and fight in World War I, tearing the family apart.

Wayne began his career on the set of Four Sons.

In 1940, the film Four Sons was remade.

John Howard Lawson’s remake is directed by Archie Mayo.

Don Ameche and Eugenie Leontovich are among the leading actors in the cast.

Instead of focusing on World War I, the Four Sons remake focused on World War II.

John Wayne: A Life From Beginning to End, a documentary produced by Hourly History, follows his personal life and career as it evolved over time.

According to the text, Ford’s Four Sons was Wayne’s first job with Fox.

He wasn’t, however, the star of the show.

His task was to sling leaves onto a fan to create the illusion of autumn weather.

“Despite its innocuous appearance, this scene was extremely important to the production team and had to be repeated several times to get it just right,” Hourly History wrote.

“This put John Wayne in the annoying position of constantly dumping leaves, sweeping them up, and dumping them again.”

“Wayne was getting tired of the retakes, and somewhere along the way, he lost his order of operations and ended up sweeping up leaves when he should have been dumping them, completely messing up the shot,” Hourly History continued.

The crew was irritated, but Wayne was enraged when he realized what he’d done and threw his broom down, marching right off the set in an exasperated tantrum.”

Four Sons is a well-known film for more than the fact that it is one of Ford’s last silent films.

The presence of a young Wayne in an uncredited role piques interest…

