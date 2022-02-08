John Williams is 90 years old, and his scores for films ranging from Star Wars to Harry Potter have forever changed movie music.

At the age of 90, John Williams reflects on how his scores for films ranging from Star Wars to Harry Potter forever changed film music.

Williams’ musical adventures with Wookiees, wizards, sharks, and dinosaurs have become the soundtrack to generations of moviegoers’ lives.

Musicians, fans, composers, and moviegoers reflect on his legacy as he turns 90.

The undisputed king of Hollywood film scoring is John Williams, who turns 90 today.

Simon Pegg, an actor and writer, vividly recalls “lying on the floor of my grandmother’s living room in 1980, dreaming while listening to The Empire Strikes Back double album.”

“In my head, I’d imagine myself playing Luke Skywalker’s brother or something,” he says.

“At the age of ten, I remember returning home from the movies having seen Raiders Of The Lost Ark and already knowing the music well enough to sing it.”

He was responsible for the impact of all those films during a specific period in cinema.”

It’s a gift to be a part of one of those.

It can be both a blessing and a curse, as Harrison Ford once said of the Indiana Jones theme.

“Damned music follows me around everywhere.”

When I went in for my colonoscopy, it was on in the operating room.”

Williams’ special talent is for writing music that lasts long after the lights are turned off.

“I think it’s a hell of a thing to pull off writing memorable music, especially in the very tight, restrictive world of film scoring,” says composer and writer Neil Brand.

“No single composer has written so many great film melodies as John Williams.

“It’s incredible.”

Even Williams’ more obscure cuts have a life outside of the movies.

Candidates on The Apprentice have frequently blundered their way through a task while listening to The Terminal’s comedic clarinet ditty.

Tottenham Hotspur take the field to “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, a choral barnstormer that is more intimidating than facing Harry Kane.

However, his contribution to film goes far beyond a few memorable songs.

“He’s an artist who has a complete and utter understanding of the medium he’s working in,” Pegg says, referring to not only music but also cinema and storytelling.

“He has the ability to inform and.

