Johnny ‘Bananas’ Gives His Thoughts on Josh Martinez’s Emotional Outbursts on ‘The Challenge’

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Gives His Take on Josh Martinez’s Emotional Outbursts on ‘The Challenge’

Josh Martinez, a contestant on The Challenge, is known for letting his emotions get the best of him, and he has gotten into a heated argument nearly every season.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, a seven-time champ, appeared to defend the veteran’s emotional outbursts recently, calling them “refreshing.”

Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, made his debut on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where he displayed the same emotional outbursts that he was known for during his first season.

When his former BB ally Paulie Calafiore betrayed him, he had a memorable yelling match with her.

Josh returned for Total Madness and had a verbal spat with another ally, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, when he discovered the rookie was working behind his back with his nemesis Wes Bergmann.

Josh has a rivalry with Wes, but Wes is unconcerned.

Josh Martinez claims Devin Walker persuaded him not to quit ‘The Challenge 37.’

Before security separated them after Josh confronted him about the secret alliance, he threw a drink at Swaggy C.

During Double Agents, Josh also got into an argument with CT Tamburello when he jumped into a situation to protect Kaycee Clark.

Devin Walker taunted Josh by yelling, “Big Brother sucks,” almost resulting in a brawl.

In season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies, the veteran has continued the trend by getting into it with ally Fessy Shafaat.

Fessy pushed Josh’s head after coming face to face in the heated debate, prompting his removal.

He also allegedly got into a verbal spat with two-time champion Ashley Mitchell.

Despite the fact that it was not broadcast, it resulted in her disqualification.

Josh: I’m in desperate need of a female touch.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, a seven-time champ, spoke about Josh’s emotional outbursts during the Nov.

He notes that the 11th episode of his podcast “Death, Taxes, and Bananas” shows him in a more “raw” state.

The veteran, who believes Nany González is similar, described it as “refreshing” because the players are being themselves rather than putting on a “persona.”

Johnny tried to counsel Josh before he got into it with Swaggy C during Total Madness.

In a bonus scene, the veteran explained to the winningest player and OG Aneesa Ferreira his growing annoyance with Swaggy C and his now-wife, Bayleigh Dayton.

The BB19 champion noted that the couple appears to be in love…

