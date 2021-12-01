Johnny ‘Bananas’ of ‘The Challenge’ Teases Possible Appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3

Season 3 of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: ‘The Challenge’s’ Johnny ‘Bananas’ Teases Possible Appearance

Following a two-year hiatus, Celebrity Big Brother will return for a third season.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, star of The Challenge, teased a possible appearance on the reality show shortly after CSB announced it.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has returned to CBS after a two-year hiatus.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, the seven-time winner of MTV’s reality competition series The Challenge, replied to a tweet announcing the news with the eyes emoji.

While it’s unclear what he was implying, some speculated that he was hinting at an appearance.

Others assumed he was making a play for a spot on the reality show, as he has in the past, or hinting at a CBB recap series on his podcast.

In a bonus scene from ‘The Challenge 35,’ Johnny Devenanzio gave Josh Martinez advice about Swaggy C.

Devenanzio is “oddly perfect” for the CBS franchise, according to many fans of both competition series. He employs a cutthroat political play during The Challenge, which makes him “oddly perfect” for the CBS franchise.

Several viewers commented that how far he could progress in the competition would be determined by the other celebrities cast, as many haven’t watched or researched the show prior to entering the house.

Leroy Garrett, a fan favorite and Challenge veteran who is close to Devenanzio, has also expressed interest in competing in an Oct.

Despite the fact that the Houston barber has left the MTV competition series, he expressed interest in appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and encouraged the network to choose him as a cast member for the upcoming season, which premieres in October.

“It’s going to happen,” Garrett responded to a fan who expressed interest in seeing him compete on the CBS reality show.

While many fans are excited to see how the likeable personality interacts in the house, others doubt he’ll advance far in the competition because he appeared to rely on his physical abilities on The Challenge.

Big Brother, on the other hand, focuses more on the social game because the competitions are usually unpredictable.

Devenanzio met Garrett during his rookie season, Rivals (2011), after winning two seasons and making it to the finals.

They both advanced to the finals, with the two-time champion taking home his third championship.

In Battle of the Exes (2012), the two rekindled their long-standing friendship.

