Johnny Carson Courted His Second Wife with This Romantic First Date Move.

Johnny Carson, the late-night television legend, married four times in his 79 years.

He settled down for the first time and was married to one person or another for most of his life before skyrocketing to the highest heights of fame hosting celebrities on The Tonight Show.

Joanne Copeland Carson, his second wife, was rumored to have had a tumultuous marriage with the host.

But, after his death, she claimed that the two had reconciled and that she remembered their first dates with apparent fondness.

Carson married his college sweetheart, Jody Wolcott Carson, when he was almost 24 years old, according to a 1990 article from United Press International.

The following year, he appeared on television as a host.

Chris, Rick, and Cory were the couple’s three sons when they divorced legally in 1959.

In 1990, she told a court that Carson had been neglectful during their ten years of marriage and was “too busy” for the family while pursuing fame, while arguing for an increase in her alimony payments.

Carson married his second wife, Joanne Copeland, a model and stewardess, shortly after they divorced in 1963.

Their marriage took place a year after he took over as host of The Tonight Show, but she claims he had been courting her for years.

Starting on their first date, Carson told CNN’s Larry King Live that the eventual Tonight Show host “kind of courted” her with tapes of The Johnny Carson Show.

It was a year after his first divorce, according to her, but it appears to have been a year after his separation.

Joanne Carson paid a visit to King to discuss her role in the DVD release of The Johnny Carson Show. She claimed that the host had given her his old tapes when they first started dating.

“He was very young in 1960,” she explained.

“You know how boys will do something when they like someone?”

Will they do handstands or flaunt their skills?

“On our first date, Johnny said something like, ‘You love comedy so much, would you like to come up and see a show that I did?'” she remembered.

“Is this a new way of saying come up and see my etchings?” I asked.

The host, she claims, blushed during the interaction.

Nonetheless…

