Johnny Carson tried out three times for this high school team but was never selected.

Johnny Carson, the charming late-night legend, may have appeared to some fans as if he could do anything he wanted.

But, before he began hosting the world’s most famous celebrities, he tried out for one team three times in high school and was turned down each time.

What squad did Carson aspire to be a member of, and how did his dream come true?

Carson was born in the state of Iowa on October 1st.

He was born on March 23, 1925, but his family relocated to Norfolk, Nebraska when he was eight years old.

Carson graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1943 and went on to stardom.

Despite the fact that he was born elsewhere, he seemed to consider it his hometown and made generous contributions to the city.

He went back to the school for a television special called Johnny Goes Home, almost 40 years after he left.

He was not only praised for his work on The Tonight Show while he was in town to film.

He was also given an honor that he had been denied three times as a student.

Carson visited Norfolk Senior High School for a football game in 1981, according to United Press International.

But he was there for a reason: to lead the school’s cheering section.

He collaborated with the team to learn some of the school’s most recent routines.

Then he changed into white slacks and a school sweater and joined the cheerleaders in energizing the crowd.

According to UPI, the legendary host revealed that being a cheerleader was a childhood dream of his after attempting three times in high school.

He appeared to enjoy performing in front of a large, appreciative crowd.

Carson received a card, a cake, and a school jacket for his 56th birthday, in addition to his honorary spot on the team.

“He’s like a normal person, yet he’s special,” a squad member told UPI about working on cheers with the icon.

While Carson didn’t appear to have had the opportunity to perform with the cheerleading squad in high school, he was known as a teenager for demonstrating a different kind of trick.

When he was 12 years old, he bought his first magic kit and began performing in public as “The Great Carsoni.”

Carson performed magic for local establishments, according to the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.

He kept nurturing the talent…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.