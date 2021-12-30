Johnny Carson’s Hollywood Poker Games attracted a lot of laughs and a little poker.

Johnny Carson’s Hollywood Poker Games drew a lot of laughs and a little poker.

Johnny Carson, the groundbreaking host of The Tonight Show, is a television legend who millions of viewers felt they knew well.

However, outside of The Tonight Show, the notoriously private icon kept a low profile.

However, it’s no secret that he was a regular participant in highly exclusive celebrity poker games for years before his death.

Carson’s poker nights became known as his games, despite the fact that he didn’t seem to be the one who usually hosted them at his home.

“The poker games were like once a month for many, many, many years,” Carl Reiner told NBC, “and it was the only time Carson ever let his hair down.”

According to Reiner, Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin would frequently host the event, which some dubbed the “Gourmet Poker Group.”

He stated that the events were the most enjoyable because Carson, despite his wealth, played low stakes.

According to NBC, actor Chevy Chase was a regular attendee and said the host “folded a lot but was funny as hell.”

“It was convenient for Johnny because he got off at 6:30 or 7:00 p.m. after his show.”

He explained, “It was a great night for him to just relax with friends and have fun.”

“We were doing it for him a lot of the time… he was working harder than any of us the majority of the time.”

When Johnny was still alive, it was a lot of fun.”

The final game took place shortly before Carson’s death in 2005, according to Reiner.

“The last one, I’ll never forget.”

He wasn’t feeling well, so he bowed out of one,” he explained.

“Those poker games meant a lot to him.”

Martin writes about his early days on The Tonight Show, trying to impress Carson with his comedy in the 1970s, in his book Born Standing Up.

“I was flattered that he came to respect my comedy over the next thirty years,” he says.

A few common interests, such as magic, comedy, and poker, seemed to bind them together.

As a result, it’s…

