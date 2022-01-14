Johnny Depp has a long history of stealing Jim Carrey’s roles.

Johnny Depp has a history of stealing Jim Carrey’s parts.

Jim Carrey rose to fame in the 1990s, eventually becoming the Golden Globes’ Tom Hanks.

However, the actor was far from a overnight sensation.

Carrey started doing stand-up comedy when he was still a teenager, and he started acting a few years later.

Carrey continued to lose leading roles to none other than Johnny Depp, even after becoming a household name.

Here are a few of the films in which Carrey was beaten out by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Carrey didn’t officially break into the movie industry until 1994, when he starred in three box office hits: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

Carrey’s biggest claim to fame prior to that was the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color.

However, the actor was reportedly in the running for Tim Burton’s 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands before starting on that show.

Carrey was one of several actors Burton considered for the title role, according to Vulture.

Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. were among the hot stars on the list.

Ultimately, Depp was cast as Edward Scissorhands by Burton.

And it was with that film that the director and star began a long collaboration.

Depp would appear in seven more Burton films over the next 22 years, the most recent being Dark Shadows in 2012.

Jim Carrey has backed out of a reunion with the director of “Batman Forever.”

Fans were no longer surprised when Burton continued to cast Depp in the majority of his films.

Nonetheless, the director frequently considered diverging from the original plan.

Burton considered casting Jim Carrey as eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for example.

And it’s easy to see how the actor’s manic energy could have given the role Gene Wilder made famous a new spin.

Depp, on the other hand, triumphed over Carrey for the second time.

According to Box Office Mojo, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory made (dollar)475 million worldwide.

Nonetheless, Depp’s performance has divided audiences and critics.

And the film’s legacy is complicated by Wilder’s enduring popularity in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Fans can only imagine how Carry would have changed Burton’s version into something completely different.

The most intriguing “what if” in terms of Carrey and Depp is that the former was one of those actors considered…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.