Johnny Depp Joins Instagram With Dramatic Video About ”Hideous” Coronavirus Crisis

Johnny Depp, meet the wide world of Instagram.

The elusive, yet A-list actor joined social media on Thursday to premiere his and Jeff Beck‘s musical cover of John Lennon‘s song, “Isolation.” An admittedly fitting choice given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which Depp addressed in an extremely personal, 8-minute IGTV video.

“I’ve never done any of this before,” Depp remarked while seated in what looked like a cavernous, candlelit room. “I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

He went on, “People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic.”

The Oscar nominee urged those watching to stay focused on each other, sharing, “I know for the moment if feels like both of our times are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are. But our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care. Through caring we will help each other and we will prevail. Caring is as close as the eye can see. It’s right in front of you at all times if you just have a look.”

“We must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. We need to keep ourselves curious,” he continued, recommending those in self-isolation to use this time for “great learning.”

“Today ain’t coming back,” Depp said, “so we have a responsibility to each other to approach these times with new strategies. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day.”

Before concluding, the 56-year-old offered a message to his longtime fans.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words.”

In just a matter of hours, he amassed more than one million Instagram followers. Watch Depp’s entire video above.