Johnny Depp, Kesha, Jessie J and More Honor Aerosmith at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Sweet emotions ran high as Johnny Depp and other musicians rocked out onstage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to legendary rock group Aerosmith at an annual pre-Grammys event.

The actor and guitarist joined his Hollywood Vampires band mates, shock rocker Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform “Train Kept a Rollin’ with the guests of honor themselves, led by frontman Steven Tyler.

The annual event is produced by the charity arm of The Recording Academy, the group that distributes the Grammy Awards, and is typically held days before the Grammys.

Aerosmith also performed their hit “Dream On” With H.E.R., as well as “Sweet Emotion.”

John Legend sang “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” the Jonas Brothers performed “Crazy,” Jessie J performed “I’ll Be Home Tonight,” LeAnn Rimes sang “Livin’ on the Edge,” and Kesha performed “Janie’s Got a Gun,” accompanied by a string orchestra.

Kesha has performed onstage with the Hollywood Vampires before, as well as with just Cooper.

Other performers included Foo Fighters, Cheap Trick, Gavin DeGraw, Sammy Hagar, guitarist Orianthi, Melissa Etheridge and Luis Fonsi.

While Aerosmith rockers Tyler, Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer accepted their 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award together onstage, the latter musician left before their musical performance, USA Today reported. A recent court order stated that Kramer, a drummer and founding member, was barred from playing with the group at the gala and at the upcoming 2020 Grammys, as he had sued the band over breach of contract for shutting him out following an injury.

The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz