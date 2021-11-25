Johnny Gargano’s WWE Status Has Been Revisited

It’s possible that Johnny Gargano will be the next big name from the NXT brand to leave the WWE, but it’s far from certain.

Gargano’s contract was set to expire on December 31, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

3, only to be booked for a WarGames match at the NXT War Games pay-per-view on Dec.

After that, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Gargano had signed a one-week extension that would keep him until the pay-per-view, which fans immediately compared to when Adam Cole signed an extension earlier this summer, turned down WWE’s offers for a full-time deal, and then jumped to All Elite Wrestling weeks after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36.

“It is not 100 percent [that]he is leaving by any means,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (ht WrestlingNews.co).

He’s thinking about it, but he hasn’t signed anything yet.

He was not offered a seven-day contract.

They want him to sign a multi-year contract, which he has not done, indicating that he is considering all options.

From his viewpoint, there’s a lot to consider.

It’s not as black-and-white as some people believe, because Adam Cole was black-and-white to me.

Adam Cole only had to make one decision…Gargano, on the other hand, has to make two, and I’m not sure which way he’ll go.

They would have talked him into singing if he was strongly considering staying, but that has not happened.

It’s all up in the air at the moment.”

Gargano is the first NXT Triple Crown Champion, the first man to hold the NXT North American Championship three times, a nine-time NXT TakeOver main eventer, and a five-time NXT Year-End Award winner in the company’s history.

Candice LeRae, who is currently out of commission due to the birth of their first child, is still employed by the company.

Do you think “Johnny Wrestling” is on his way out? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

