Johnny Knoxville, star of ‘Jackass Forever,’ recalls breaking his penis: ‘So Much Has Been Said About So Little.’

The television series Jackass has spawned a feature film adaptation.

Many of the stunts are amusing, but they are also extremely dangerous for the cast.

It’s difficult to pick a favorite stunt.

Johnny Knoxville, star of Jackass Forever, once recounted a time when he broke his penis after a stunt that is unquestionably near the top of that list.

From 2000 to 2002, the Jackass television series aired.

With Jackass: The Movie, the controversial MTV show was adapted into a feature film.

On a (dollar)5 million budget, it grossed (dollar)60 million in the United States.

This, however, would only be the beginning for Paramount’s new cash cow.

Both Jackass Number Two and Jackass 3D grossed a lot of money in theaters, with the third installment grossing over (dollar)170 million worldwide.

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa is an example of a spinoff installment from the franchise.

It’s clear that people want to see these ridiculous stunts.

The new Jackass film, Jackass Forever, aims to bring the franchise back to the big screen.

The trailer features a mix of old and new characters, as well as a slew of new and hilarious stunts.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the other hand, repeatedly pushed back the release date.

In the run-up to Jackass Forever, Variety spoke with Knoxville about the franchise’s most painful stunts.

He’s been in the business for more than two decades.

Making a decision on a single painful stunt is difficult, to say the least.

Knoxville did, however, bring up a 2007 stunt in which he broke his penis while attempting to flip a motorcycle.

“A few years ago, I broke my gym dog,” Knoxville explained.

“It’s a well-documented fact.”

There has been a lot said about a small amount of information.

“A couple of centimeters down and it would’ve been out of commission,” the doctor said.

“But, since then, I’ve had two children, so it’s in great working order,” Knoxville added.

That is an excessive amount of data.”

As a result, the Jackass Forever star had to rely on a catheter for the next three and a half years.

Fortunately, he didn’t do any permanent damage.

The fourth installment of the main franchise is Jackass Forever.

Several reports speculated that this would be Knoxville’s final appearance in the Jackass franchise.

He did, however, tell Variety that he could always return.

“I mean, it could go on,” Knoxville said. “We could do another one if we wanted.”

“I’m not sure…,” she says.

