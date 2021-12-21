Johnny Sequoyah Discusses Harrison and Audrey’s Relationship on ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Saying, ‘I Definitely Ship Them’

Johnny Sequoyah Discusses Harrison and Audrey’s Relationship on ‘Dexter: New Blood’ — ‘I Definitely Ship Them’

Dexter: New Blood has already crammed a lot into the series.

Harrison was not only reintroduced in the Dexter revival, but he was also given a love interest and placed on a dangerous path toward serial killer Kurt Caldwell.

Audrey Bishop, the daughter of Chief Angela Bishop, has been by Harrison’s side since he first arrived in Iron Lake.

However, things have become more complicated now that Harrison’s dark side has surfaced.

Audrey’s relationship with Harrison will be teased in the revival’s upcoming episodes, according to actor Johnny Sequoyah.

Audrey is Angela’s adopted daughter, and when Harrison arrives in Iron Lake, she immediately makes friends with him.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Sequoyah explained why Audrey was so taken with Harrison.

Sequoyah told the outlet, “She’s never met anyone like him in her life.”

“She’s spent her entire life in this small town, alone, wondering what the world is like.”

So when Harrison shows up in the small town, someone who has traveled the world and seen a lot of things, I believe she is intimidated, but also excited and intrigued.

She simply wants to find out everything she can about him.”

Audrey’s mother isn’t Iron Lake’s only powerful person… (hashtag)Dexterpic.twitter.comaSqDqRGaEG

Audrey clearly gives Harrison the impression that he can trust her.

Harrison expresses some concerns about his own dark tendencies in the episode “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,” and Audrey consoles him.

Angela catches the two hooking up.

Audrey has always been there for Harrison, but he did something that bothered her in Dexter: New Blood Episode 6.

During a wrestling match, Audrey witnessed Harrison purposefully breaking a student’s elbow.

In episode 7, she refuses to hang out with Harrison.

Things are definitely tense between the two, and Harrison is hoping that he doesn’t lose his only true friend in Iron Lake.

Sequoyah teased what’s next for Audrey and Harrison in Dexter: New Blood, despite Audrey’s apparent avoidance of Harrison at the moment.

She told Hollywood Life, “I will definitely say that things play out within the next five episodes of this show.”

“You see a lot of different things happen between Harrison and Audrey, such as them dealing with various situations.

But I’m sure I’ll send them.

I even think they’re cute together…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.