Johnny’s Friends Make Fun of Ella’s Weight in ’90 Day Fiancé’

Johnny’s Friends Make Fun of Ella’s Weight on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Ella and Johnny, newcomers to 90 Day Fiancé, have an obvious bond, but their cultural differences may prove too difficult to overcome.

Johnny explained why he’s risking so much for love on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as he prepared to leave China for the first time to meet Ella in Idaho and stay with her for three months.

Ella, who grew up on a ranch and continues to work there, is fascinated by Asian culture and met Johnny on an Asian-white dating website.

She expressed her excitement about meeting Johnny and becoming a stepmom to his young son, Stony, in last week’s episode.

Ella, who has struggled with body image issues since childhood, was concerned that he wouldn’t like her in person, despite the fact that they’d video chatted naked.

On Sunday’s episode, Johnny traveled to China to see a doctor about getting herbs for Ella, which the doctor claimed would help her lose weight.

The doctor mentioned that eating large portions is part of American culture.

“In general, I believe Chinese girls are significantly smaller than American girls,” Johnny stated.

“However, American women have always piqued my interest because I believe they are strong and attractive.

So I’m very excited to see Ella in Idaho, but I expect it to be very different from my current situation.

Ranch work and her family’s ranch give me the most anxiety, but I aspire to be a redneck cowboy.

‘Yee-haw,’ for example.”

90DayFiancepic.twitter.comCU5merKX3X I wanna be a cowboy baby (hashtag)

Johnny, who is foregoing a lucrative career in electrical car manufacturing in order to be with Ella, was excited to cook her healthier meals and support her.

Johnny talked lovingly about Ella and how they had “a sparkle” while out with his friends, but his friends questioned his decision to go to the US and cruelly mocked Ella’s weight.

Ella would suffocate him while having sex, according to a friend.

Johnny defended her, pointing out that neither he nor his friend were particularly slim.

His friends also said that quitting his job made no sense because his career was taking off and he was flying to the United States in the near future.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

’90 Day Fiancé’: Johnny’s Friends Make Fun of Ella’s Weight

Ella’s go-to crystal for all things love-related is rose quartz #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/7OqugIUsd4 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) January 3, 2022