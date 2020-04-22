Join E!’s Scott Tweedie for HappE! Hour With Maluma, Adam Lambert & More Stars!

Your HappE! Hour is about to get musical.

We’re, of course, talking about E! News and Pop of the Morning co-host Scott Tweedie‘s exciting new digital Instagram Live series where he’ll interview the biggest names in music and entertainment. Slated to kick-off this week, Tweedie will be taking to E! News’ IG to chat with artists about new music, self-isolation and so much more.

With many people stuck at home during this time, HappE! Hour provides the perfect escape, as well as, a chance for fans to reconnect with their favorite artists and even play some fun games. And, if you’ve seen Tweedie’s Instagram, you know that the E! personality knows a thing or two about happy hour.

Tweedie will welcome his first guest, American Idol alum and chart-topping artist Adam Lambert, on E! News Instagram Live this Thursday, Apr. 23 at 5 p.m. PT. Not only will Tweedie and Lambert catch up virtually, but the 38-year-old singer will dish all about his latest album, Velvet (out now).

Next up, Tweedie will hop onto Instagram Live on Friday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. PT to chat with Colombian superstar Maluma. The “11 PM” artist will give fans an update from Medellin and dish on his new single and music video for “Amor De Mi Vida.” We know, exciting stuff.

Be sure to keep an eye on E! News‘ Instagram page for updates as Tweedie will be spending his upcoming weekday afternoons interviewing different artists.

So, for our 21 and over readers, we encourage you to mix your favorite cocktail or mocktail and join us for a HappE! Hour you’re sure to remember!