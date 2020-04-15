Join The42 for a special Guinness Six Nations event to preview Ireland’s clash with France



France captain Charles Ollivon and Ireland’s Johnny Sexton face off in Paris on Saturday, 12 March.



Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S 2020 GUINNESS Six Nations campaign rolls on to Paris next Saturday night, after an unexpectedly long break.

Andy Farrell’s team face a dynamic, young French side at the Stade de France and they will need to be at their best against opponents who shocked 2019 World Cup finalists England on the opening weekend of the tournament last month.

This Thursday evening, we’ve got the ideal event to get you in the mood for another massive round of Guinness Six Nations rugby.

In partnership with Guinness, The42 is hosting a night of entertainment and rugby chat at DTwo Bar on Dublin’s Harcourt Street. Doors open at 6.30pm.

The42‘s very own Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey — who host the popular Rugby Weekly podcast — will be joined by former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan, ex-Ireland women’s captain Paula Fitzpatrick and a surprise guest to discuss their own careers and give their thoughts on this year’s Guinness Six Nations before looking ahead to France v Ireland.

Eddie won three Triple Crowns as head coach of Ireland between 2001-2008 and now works as a well-respected pundit. He came up against the French many times and was assistant to Warren Gatland the last time matches were postponed — due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease back in 2001.

Paula, who enjoyed a spell in France with Toulouse, played at two World Cups, captained her country and won the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam before retiring last year.

We will have prizes, giveaways and a Q&A session on the night.