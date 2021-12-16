Joji Yanami, a Dragon Ball voice actor, has died at the age of 90, and his agency has paid tribute to the ‘kind’ star.

Joji Yanami, a Dragon Ball voice actor, died at the age of 90, and his agency paid tribute to the ‘kind’ star.

Joji Yanami, the star of the anime series Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 90.

The voice actor died on December 3, according to his agency, Aoni Production.

Although the cause of death was not immediately disclosed, local reports indicated that a private funeral service for his family members had already been held.

The production company expressed its heartfelt appreciation for the actor’s contributions and “kindness” throughout his career.

Yanami began his long career as a voice actor in the 1960s, with roles in Wolf Boy Ken, Osomatsu-kun, Cyborg 009, and Moomin.

He then went on to appear in Ashita no Joe, Devilman, Mazinger Z, and Cutie Honey.

He is best known for his work in the Dragon Ball franchise.

Yanami played the Narrator, Dr.

Mousee and Frappe.

After that, he voiced the characters Kaio-sama and Bobbidi.

In 2015, he voiced Kaio-sama for Dragon Ball Super, which was his most recent work for the show.

He narrated Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ later that year.

The roles had to be recast because these were his final performances before he went on extended leave.

