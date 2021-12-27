JoJo and Dexter Darden’s relationship timeline includes their romance, engagement, and other sweet moments.

In their relationship timeline, relive JoJo and Dexter Darden’s romance, engagement, and other sweet moments.

Fans can’t get enough of JoJo and Dexter Darden’s sweet romance after their December 2021 engagement, which they kept quiet for a long time.

The “Too Little, Too Late” singer first appeared on the Saved by the Bell star’s Instagram feed in June 2020, but the couple didn’t publicly declare their love until the following year.

Darden teased his relationship with JoJo on social media during a date night in July 2021, but he didn’t publicly praise her until the release of her album Trying Not to Think About It in October 2021.

“Trying Not to Think About It is a project that is vulnerable, honest, motivational, emotional, and most importantly, true! So many people fight their brains and are afraid to express when they feel defeated.

He wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos of JoJo working on the album, “You guys are not alone.”

“Thank you for not only creating art, but also for encouraging others to talk about their mental health! Your use of music as a gateway for healthy conversation is truly inspiring, and I’m grateful I got to support you from beginning to end!!!”

Later that month, while JoJo was celebrating the release of her new album with parties and performances, the twosome documented their time together.

The Maze Runner actor praised his love once again in December 2021, as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

“Jo, thank you for challenging me, pushing me to be the best man I can be, and making me smile when no one else can,” Darden wrote alongside a series of photos from their year-long relationship.

“You are the best gift I’ve ever received and a gift from God to the entire world.”

“I went to the moon and back to get Your back!”

The couple announced a few days later that the New Jersey native had proposed to her while they were on vacation in Puerto Rico with their families.

“Forever with you? Sign me up,” JoJo said on Instagram in December 2021.

“Celebrating Christmas with my fiancé’s entire family!!!”

“The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, and caring person I’ve ever met,” the Aquamarine actress exclaimed about her beau.

