JoJo announces her engagement to boyfriend Dexter Darden and shares photos of their sweet proposal and large diamond ring.

JoJo announces that she is ENGAGED to boyfriend Dexter Darden, and she shares photos of the sweet proposal and large diamond ring.

Following a stunning Christmas Eve proposal, JOJO has announced her engagement to boyfriend Dexter Darden.

Before he proposed, the singer and her fiancé had been dating for over a year.

Jojo, 31, announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden, 30, on Christmas morning via Instagram.

As the couple popped champagne in celebration, the songwriter shared several photos of the special day.

Surrounded by balloons and a “she said yes!” banner, the RV star laughed in surprise while wearing a white boa and sitting in her future husband’s lap.

Jojo also showed off her massive diamond engagement ring, which features an oval center stone with smaller diamonds on the band.

The ring gleamed brilliantly on the singer’s finger as she flaunted it.

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP celebrating Christmas with a whole fiancé!!!” wrote the soon-to-be bride in the caption of her Instagram post.

“When the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, and uplifting human being asked me to marry him, I of course said YESSS!!!

“Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever,” Jojo continued, “and for flying out my mother, your mother, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of a kind.”

@dexterdarden, I’d like to congratulate you on your achievement.”

