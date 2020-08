JoJo Siwa looks ‘unrecognizable’ as she shocks fans with drastic ‘mature’ makeover by famous YouTuber James Charles

JOJO Siwa stunned fans with a drastic makeover done by famous YouTuber James Charles on Friday where she looked “unrecognizable.”

The 17-year-old revealed a “mature” glammed-up new look that she could not even believe herself as she showed off the shocking results.

JoJo had her makeup done by controversial cosmetics guru James, 21, for a video on his YouTube channel.

“This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time,” the Dance Moms alum confessed.

She continued: “Getting my makeup done number one is just a no. I like to do it. I don’t let anybody else do it. It’s just a no.

“My hair? Even more so. You get one try,” she challenged the makeup artist.

James then went on to put a thick layer of foundation over JoJo – who was still rocking her signature high ponytail and large bow.

He added a full face of glam – including blush, contour, highlighter and perfectly arched brows.

JoJo’s eyes were emphasized with dramatic false eyelashes, winged black eyeliner and a bronzed smokey eye.

The first male CoverGirl ambassador completed the look with a dark pink matte lipstick.

James went one step further to add to the drastic transformation by letting down her famous ponytail.

The actress and singer flaunted the stunning results – where her curly long locks flowing down.

When JoJo saw the results, she appeared stunned by what she saw in the mirror but admitted she approved of James’ work.

”I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It’s very pretty.

“It’s obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty,” she admitted.

Many fans agreed the look was “not her” and were floored by the physical changes.

“This is NOT jojo siwa WHO IS THIS IT CANT BE,” one Twitter user questioned.

Another expressed: “JoJo siwa looks like a different person wtf?”

“I don’t watch james charles or jojo siwa cuz it’s just not for me but there is literally just no way that those 2 pics are the same person. i refuse to believe it,” someone said alongside a comparison shot.

A fan who praised the look gushed: “Jojo Siwa went from toddlers and tiaras to Miss America WHEW!”

In June, the teenage entertainer shocked fans once again after she posted a Tik Tok video revealing her famous blonde hair was dyed brown.

“JoJo siwa’s blonde side ponytail was the only consistency i had in my life and now i have nothing,” someone tweeted at the time.

While another exclaimed: ““JOJO SIWA DYED HER BLEACHED BLONDE HAIR BRUNETTE!!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! SHE! IS! NOW! HER! NATURAL! HAIR! COLOR!”