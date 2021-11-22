JoJo Siwa SOBS over grandpa’s death after earning two perfect scores on Dancing With the Stars 2021 tonight LIVE –

After dancing the Argentine Tango with Jenna Johnson and then a dance dedicated to her grandfather, JOJO Siwa received a standing ovation and two perfect scores.

This comes after the star revealed that her next Dancing with the Stars routine will be “something really personal” as the cast prepares for the current semi-final.

Jojo’s second dance was dedicated to her late grandfather, who died earlier this year.

On Monday night, the 18-year-old hoped to show her vulnerable side with her pro partner Jenna as they competed for the DWTS mirrorball trophy.

“Emotion seems to be our theme this week.”

I don’t believe we’ve seen that side of JoJo before.

On Saturday, Johnson stated, “I feel like you always get to see bubbly, fun, spunky, out there JoJo.”

“This week, we’re tapping into something very personal.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The current season of DWTS can be seen on ABC.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Dancing with the Stars live blog…

