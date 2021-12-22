JoJo Siwa was nearly trampled by NBA star Jae Crowder while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

JoJo Siwa was nearly trampled while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns nearly collided with JoJo Siwa, who was sitting courtside with a friend, after diving to catch the ball during a recent NBA game.

“Now, I just got trampled by a player,” the “Kid in a Candy Star” star, 18, joked in an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, December 21, before resharing footage of the “scary” incident.

“All of a sudden, my entire life flashed before my eyes.”

I’d have been out and down for the count if I hadn’t ducked!”

“I think I would have broken my neck because I would have gone [backward],” Siwa continued.

It made the day a lot more interesting.”

On Tuesday, as the season 30 runner-up of Dancing With the Stars watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Arizona team, the pro forward, 31, lunged to save a ball that was heading into the stands.

Fortunately, the Dance Moms alum leaned forward just as he was about to land.

Crowder landed on the floor after falling over the backs of the empty courtside seats next to Siwa.

(For his part, the Bossmann founder has yet to comment on the incident.)

“How’s it going down there, @itsjojosiwa?” the Suns’ official Twitter account later joked, “How’s it going down there, @itsjojosiwa?” the former Nickelodeon star responded, “Quite well.”

The former competitive dancer and her friend Katie Mills were eager to watch the sporting event ahead of the now-viral fall, even donning Lakers jerseys and matching face masks per COVID-19 guidelines.