JoJo Siwa’s net worth is unknown.

JOJO Siwa is a multimillionaire singer and dancer whose fame was boosted by her Nickelodeon show.

Her YouTube channel, “Its JoJo Siwa,” helped her gain popularity by posting daily videos of her day-to-day life.

Joelle Joanie Siwa, better known by her stage name JoJo Siwa, is an actress, dancer, and YouTuber from the United States.

The 18-year-old was born in Nebraska on May 19, 2003, and has since relocated to Los Angeles.

Between 2015 and 2016, JoJo rose to fame as a cast member on the hit reality show Dance Moms.

The show follows a dance troupe led by Abby Lee Miller, the show’s owner and chief choreographer, as they compete against their peers in national competitions.

JoJo has a net worth of (dollar)20 million dollars, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

JoJo has amassed over three million YouTube subscribers since departing Dance Moms in its sixth season.

Her videos contain challenges, confessionals, and behind-the-scenes footage of her celebrity life.

Her single’s music video, Kid In A Candy Store, has received more than 20 million views.

JoJo has also formed an unlikely bond with the Kardashians, revealing that she is particularly close to Kim.

“We do text very often,” JoJo said when asked about her previous claims that she and the glamorous reality star message five times a day.

“We’re talking about North, and if she’s excited—which she is—we go over all of the things we’re going to do.”

North West has appeared in videos created by the YouTuber.

JoJo has also made a name for herself in the fashion world by collaborating with Claire’s to launch a hugely successful accessory line.

The collection includes a variety of JoJo’s signature hairbows, which are, however, prohibited in UK schools.

The headteacher of Fairfield Community Primary, one of the schools that has banned the bows, has defended his decision.

“In primary schools, we now have a massive curriculum, and there is simply no time for additional distractions like this,” he said.

On September 15, 2021, Jojo Siwa reportedly slammed Nickelodeon for treating her like a “brand” rather than a “real human.”

She claimed that the company was preventing her from performing a number of songs from her film and musical The J Team on her DREAM tour, which will kick off in January 2022.

“I go out on tour in January,” the colorful star wrote on Twitter.

My film musical was just released (with six new original songs), but Nickelodeon informed me today that I am not permitted to incorporate any of the songs from the film into my show.”

“These are MY songs,” Siwa continued.

